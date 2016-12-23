Teen charged with breaking into 13 vehicles

A Mid-Michigan teen has been arrested and charged with breaking into more than a dozen vehicles.

During the months of October and November, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office investigated several cases of vehicles being broken into within the township of Hamilton.

During the investigation, deputies gathered information and evidence leading to a suspect.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Austin Anderson of Harrison on Dec. 19. He is charged with 13 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Anderson was arraigned the next day.

He was released from the Clare County Jail on bond. Anderson also was issued a curfew that requires him to be in his home from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. unless with his parents.

