Husband, wife saved after snowmobile falls through ice

A husband and wife are safe after officials say they fell through the ice while riding their snowmobile across a Mid-Michigan lake.

Clare County Central Dispatch received a 911 call on Dec. 22 about 11:23 a.m. for reports of a snowmobile that had gone through the ice on Crooked Lake in Garfield Township.

Investigators said 74-year-old Robert Vanderkolk of Alto, Michigan and his wife, 74-year-old Geneva Vanderkolk, were riding their snowmobile across Crooked Lake when they went through the ice and into about 4-feet of water.

Both passengers were able to get out of the water and to shore, but investigators said the man went back into the water to try and secure his snowmobile.

First responders were able to pull the man back onto shore when they arrived. They also retrieved the snowmobile.

Neither the man nor woman were hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.