Detroit Zoo to expand, renovate tiger habitat

A Michigan tigress is getting quite the upgrade to her royal domain.

The Detroit Zoo announced Thursday they will be expanding and renovating the tiger habitat for their ferocious felines.

It’s part of a $1 million gift from the Richard C. Devereaux Foundation.

The newly-named Devereaux Tiger Forest will provide the animals with more room to roam and will feature naturalistic elements important to the species, including high vantage points, open spaces, trees, a cave, waterfall and pool.

The expansion will triple the size of the current habitat. There will also be multiple viewing areas for guests, including an 85-foot acrylic window.

Construction is expected to begin in 2017. It will take about a year to complete.

The Detroit Zoo is currently the home of one female tiger, an Amur tiger named Kisa. She was born at the zoo in 2003.

The Amur tiger, once known as a Siberian tiger, is the largest member of the cat family and the largest of the five remaining subspecies of tiger.

It’s currently listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

