Gold coin dropped in red kettle for third year in a row - WNEM TV 5

Gold coin dropped in red kettle for third year in a row

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Salvation Army red kettle Salvation Army red kettle
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Secret Santa has struck again for a Salvation Army in Mid-Michigan.

An anonymous donor dropped two gold coins into the red kettle located at the Kroger Store on Euclid Avenue in Bay City.

This is the third year in a row the gold coin, with an estimated value of $1,145, was deposited into the same red kettle in the same location.

The non-profits iconic red kettles are off pace to reach their yearly campaign goal. The Genesee County Salvation Army is seeing a drop in donations this season, leaving the charitable organization a little light in the pockets heading into 2017.

Read more about the shortage here

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.