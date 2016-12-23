Gold coin dropped in red kettle for third year in a row

Secret Santa has struck again for a Salvation Army in Mid-Michigan.

An anonymous donor dropped two gold coins into the red kettle located at the Kroger Store on Euclid Avenue in Bay City.

This is the third year in a row the gold coin, with an estimated value of $1,145, was deposited into the same red kettle in the same location.

The non-profits iconic red kettles are off pace to reach their yearly campaign goal. The Genesee County Salvation Army is seeing a drop in donations this season, leaving the charitable organization a little light in the pockets heading into 2017.

