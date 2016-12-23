Donated toys, gifts delivered to Mid-Michigan families in need

It will be a very merry Christmas for local families in uncertain times as many donations will make a great impact for families around Mid-Michigan.

Morjorie Montgomery’s Christmas will be a little brighter thanks to those gracious donations. She and her four children are residents at City Rescue Mission in Saginaw.

“I know they would have been sad, because we are in the situation they are in,” she said.

Tameka Ezell also said she is relieved that her children won’t go without during the holiday.

“I thank God for people that did donate that I’m able to give my daughter something for Christmas,” Ezell said.

Other residents without children said they’re just glad all the kids at the center had a chance to open a gift.

“It’s great to see them cheerful and see how they react,” Lynnett Connell said.

The organizers at City Rescue Mission said after the Christmas holiday passes, there are still things they can use for the rest of the winter.

“Food is always an issue. We serve 6,500 meals a month and that is all year-round,” Jeff Hegenauer said.

Hegenauer is a spokesperson for the shelter. He said men’s coats and boots are high demand but he’s confident people in the community will deliver like they always have before.

“Every year, year in and year out, they are very generous. And the guests that we have here, we connect them with gifts for their loved ones so no one is without a gift,” he said.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.