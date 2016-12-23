Holiday travel season in full swing as millions hit the roads

The holiday travel season is in full swing as millions take off to see their friends and families.

AAA expects the busiest travel season ever, with more than 103 million people on the roads and in the skies between Friday and January 2.

With Christmas hours away, I-75 is the path to a happy holiday.

“Well the roads are good. Traffic is light and I’m just enjoying a day off,” said Tim Shermer, who is traveling to Grand Rapids.

If you’re headed out on the roads this weekend, get ready to shell out for gas.

Drivers in Midland are paying the least on average at about $2.29 a gallon, while prices in Bay County remain the highest at about $2.43.

