Struggling church receives Christmas miracle

A Mid-Michigan church has been on the chilly side during services since the furnace gave out. They now have a new one, but it came with a catch.

"We need a Christmas miracle,” Erin Owen said.

Owen is the associate pastor at Victory Life Worship Center. The Bay City church was in need of a new furnace. Services were held with the indoor temperature struggling to hit 50 degrees.

A church member paid for the furnace, but that person wants to be reimbursed. Owen said her parish needs $1,500 for that expense.

"If somebody else stepped up to the plate and said, 'You know what, that bill is wiped out.' That burden would be lifted from those of us that go here,” Owen said.

Owen said she is still recovering from the loss of her father in April. Ronald Quigley was the pastor at the church for many years. She said she would be honored if someone would be willing to make a donation in his memory.

"It would be an honor to have that done in his name. His legacy goes on through me and my family, my mom, and that's part of why we're still here,” Owen said.

Owen said the new furnace will be installed in time for their Christmas Eve service Saturday night. She said the church is struggling to get by financially.

Despite that, Owen believes in her faith - insisting one way or another everything will work out.

“I just believe that God has got it all under control. He's never let us down. He's always provided. And I don't doubt him at this point either,” she said.

Owen said she received a phone call after her story aired on TV5.

"It was a gentleman who told me what his name was and he would like to stay anonymous. And he asked me a few other questions that I was able to answer and the next thing out of his mouth was, 'Well, your furnace is taken care of,'" Owen said.

Thanks to that gracious donation by a TV5 viewer, the church received its Christmas miracle and for that Owen said she is forever grateful.

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much. You really have no idea how much this just really touched us at a time when we really needed it," Owen said.

