Draymond Green watched birth of son on FaceTime

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green says he watched the birth of his son via FaceTime. Green was on the airplane in New York headed to San Francisco on Thursday morning when his son, Draymond Jamal Green , was born. He recalls yelling from his first-class seat on the commercial airplane after the birth and people thought he was "crazy," adding it was a "surreal experience."

Green spent the day with his newborn son and his girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy, in California before rejoining his team for Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons.

The forward had the option of staying home, but says it would've been selfish to accept the offer because his son and girlfriend were healthy and his teammates have kids of all ages they leave behind for games.

