Sanford pizza gives back for the holidays

Sanford pizza gives back for the holidays

It's not just cheese and pepperoni their serving up at Sanford pizza this
Christmas. Pam Riggie said her restaurant is hoping to give back and
make the holidays a little bit brighter.


"We opened our doors at noon. to help the people in need...or didn't
have any other place to go." said Pam Riggie

The classic Italian menu the restaurant offered up some
other free holiday favorites as well. from ham to mashed potatoes and
gravy. RIggie said volunteers show up all day to donate their time
cooking, cleaning and spreading holiday cheer.

"Our customers are helping out today. helping waited on tables.
clearing tables doing dishes. making food. Everybody comes
together." said Pam Riggie

Riggie said this will be the second year in a row the restaurant has
hosted this event to give back to the community.

There were plenty toys under the Christmas tree. Kids got everything
from dolls to puzzles to brand new winter coats!

"It's awesome. i think it's a wonderful thing they are doing
for people, giving them dinner." said Christian Johnson

"Great people that own it. great people that work here." said Mikel Ferguson

As for Riggie she said each year they feed more people than the last.
she said she is already looking forward to hosting Christmas again
next year.

"We have been very blessed. in almost four years we've been here. we
have had wonderful customers and we just wanted to give back." said
Pam Riggie

