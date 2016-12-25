Sanford pizza gives back for the holidays

It's not just cheese and pepperoni their serving up at Sanford pizza this

Christmas. Pam Riggie said her restaurant is hoping to give back and

make the holidays a little bit brighter.





"We opened our doors at noon. to help the people in need...or didn't

have any other place to go." said Pam Riggie



The classic Italian menu the restaurant offered up some

other free holiday favorites as well. from ham to mashed potatoes and

gravy. RIggie said volunteers show up all day to donate their time

cooking, cleaning and spreading holiday cheer.



"Our customers are helping out today. helping waited on tables.

clearing tables doing dishes. making food. Everybody comes

together." said Pam Riggie



Riggie said this will be the second year in a row the restaurant has

hosted this event to give back to the community.



There were plenty toys under the Christmas tree. Kids got everything

from dolls to puzzles to brand new winter coats!



"It's awesome. i think it's a wonderful thing they are doing

for people, giving them dinner." said Christian Johnson



"Great people that own it. great people that work here." said Mikel Ferguson



As for Riggie she said each year they feed more people than the last.

she said she is already looking forward to hosting Christmas again

next year.



"We have been very blessed. in almost four years we've been here. we

have had wonderful customers and we just wanted to give back." said

Pam Riggie