Grocery bag robber strikes twice

Police said a suspect robbed two 7-11 convenience store locations in Saginaw Township within 48 hours.

The first incident happened just after 1 a.m. Christmas Eve at the store at 2726 Weiss Street.

The 7-11 at 3136 Shattuck Road was robbed just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

In both cases the suspect opened a plastic grocery bag and demanded cash.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a hooded mask.

