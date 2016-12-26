Grocery bag robber strikes twice - WNEM TV 5

Grocery bag robber strikes twice

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI

Police said a suspect robbed two 7-11 convenience store locations in Saginaw Township within 48 hours.

The first incident happened just after 1 a.m. Christmas Eve at the store at 2726 Weiss Street.

The 7-11 at 3136 Shattuck Road was robbed just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

In both cases the suspect opened a plastic grocery bag and demanded cash.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a hooded mask.

