Protect and shave? Beard ban lifted for Detroit police

DETROIT (AP) -

Detroit police have the right to remain hirsute -- to a point.

The department's rule banning beards has been lifted. A new policy allows officers to sport trimmed beards and goatees.

City police had been allowed only neatly trimmed mustaches, though officers could seek approval to grow a beard if they had a skin condition.

The lightly mustachioed Chief James Craig tells the Detroit Free Press for a story Sunday there's no need to keep a rule that has "no bearing on how good they would do on the job."

Craig says another rule change allows female officers to wear one pair of stud earrings on the job. The chief says he would consider extending that rule change to men "if a lot of people made enough noise."

