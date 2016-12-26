Man, 63, found dead in southwestern Michigan house fire - WNEM TV 5

Man, 63, found dead in southwestern Michigan house fire

MARCELLUS, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a 63-year-old man has died in a Christmas Day house fire in southwestern Michigan.

Cass County sheriff's officials say firefighters found the man while fighting the Sunday afternoon blaze in the village of Marcellus. Gordon Booz was the only person in the home.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

