Detroit-area sinkhole fixes expected to take several months

Officials say it will take several months to repair a sinkhole that has formed in a Detroit-area neighborhood, forcing home evacuations and closing roadways.

Fraser city officials met to update residents on Monday, two days after the underground sewer collapse. Officials say the sinkhole is 250 feet long and 100 feet wide -- larger than one in 2004 that caused a nearby section of roadway to cave in.

About two dozen homes have been evacuated. Consulting engineer Scott Lockwood says they aim to get to residents back in homes within two weeks, though three homes are considered unsafe to inhabit.

Mayor Joseph Nichols, who declared a state of emergency, told residents he understands they are upset. He says the goal is to get answers and people back in their homes.

