CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals $230 bottle of tequila

Police are searching for a man who stole a $230 bottle of tequila.

The suspect allegedly took a black skull full of tequila from the Clio Liquor Store, 2181 W. Vienna Road.

"When the cashier was giving him back his change, basically he grabbed the bottle off the counter and stuck it in his bag," said Tony Daoud, store employee.

Daoud said the thief took the last bit of aged Kah Tequila in the store. It was a special bottle that was also covered in Swarovski crystals. He said the bottle cost almost $230.

Daoud said he is confident they will find the suspect.

"We have a name or two. We are going to make this person pay," he said.

Daoud said the Genesee County Sheriff's Department is also looking into the matter. He said the whole experience is upsetting not just because of what happened, but the way the suspect took advantage of the holiday spirit.

"He helped himself and it was really more upsetting he wished me a Merry Christmas on his way out. And he kinda like shook my hand in a sense, like thank you, Merry Christmas. So that even hit me more and I was stressed all night," Daoud said.

The store owner posted surveillance video of the incident on her Facebook page.

