Residents stock up on water after holiday

While some people spent their day after Christmas returning gifts, others spent theirs restocking their water supplies.

"She actually needed water yesterday and they were of course closed yesterday. And we tried to come Saturday and they weren't open either," said Willard Richardson, Flint resident.

Richardson said he shouldn't be lifting cases of water, especially after injuring his arm in a car crash. However, the day after Christmas one of his first stops was the local water distribution site with his mother after she ran out of water during the holiday.

"We made it through cause I had a few at my house, but it's really tough especially around Christmas time," Richardson said.

The state is still fighting a court order requiring water delivery service for Flint residents. Richardson said it's something they should do, especially for seniors like his mother who have difficulty getting out on their own.

"It puts an extra strain on the people of Flint that we don't really need," Richardson said.

With water distribution sites closed on Christmas, many residents rushed to the sites the next day.

"I usually come once or twice a week and get four or five cases for myself," said Terry Prewitt, Flint resident.

Prewitt's family is doing more than drinking the bottled water he collects. They are also using it to bathe because he said he doesn't trust having his grandchildren bathe in potentially contaminated tap water.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.