Hundreds still waiting for power in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds still waiting for power in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND, MI (AP) -

Hundreds of Michigan residents are still lacking power after strong winds swept the state.

Consumers Energy said thousands of customers had no electricity Tuesday morning, down from a peak of 22,000 at one point Monday. At different times, 40,000 customers were in the dark.

The outages remain scattered, with Iosco County with the most, followed by Midland and Ogemaw counties.

DTE Energy says 8,700 customers lacked power around 8 a.m., from the Thumb region to the west side of the Detroit metro area.

Consumers Energy said power is expected to be restored to all customers by 11:30 p.m.

For more information on the outages:

Consumers Energy customers, click here.
DTE customers, click here.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:44:12 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.