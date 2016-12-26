Hundreds still waiting for power in Michigan

Hundreds of Michigan residents are still lacking power after strong winds swept the state.

Consumers Energy said thousands of customers had no electricity Tuesday morning, down from a peak of 22,000 at one point Monday. At different times, 40,000 customers were in the dark.

The outages remain scattered, with Iosco County with the most, followed by Midland and Ogemaw counties.

DTE Energy says 8,700 customers lacked power around 8 a.m., from the Thumb region to the west side of the Detroit metro area.

Consumers Energy said power is expected to be restored to all customers by 11:30 p.m.

