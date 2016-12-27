Police release photos of suspect in 7-Eleven robberies - WNEM TV 5

Police release photos of suspect in 7-Eleven robberies

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw Township Police Department Source: Saginaw Township Police Department
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are looking at surveillance video to figure out who robbed a pair of 7-Eleven stores over the weekend. 

Investigators in Saginaw Township believe the same man robbed the store at Weiss and Bay Roads early Saturday, and then the store on Shattuck Road near Bay early Monday morning. 

Clerks at both stores said the robber is a white man wearing a black mask. 

If you have any information, please contact Detective Bean at 989-615-8786.

