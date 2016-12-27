Fire destroys home overnight

A holiday weekend comes to a sad end for a local family as they lose their home to a fire.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning on Wall Street near McArthur in Saginaw Township.

The house appeared to be destroyed as flames ripped throughout it.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Fire officials believe it could have been an electrical fire.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. If you'd like to donate, click here.

