27 Michigan hospitals cited after patients get infections

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A new report shows more than two dozen Michigan hospitals have been penalized for hospital acquired infections, including five in Mid-Michigan.

The report from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services looks to hold hospitals responsible for infections and the spread of antibiotic-resistant germs.

Among the 27 hospitals in the state penalized includes five from Mid-Michigan:

  • Genesys Regional Medical Center – Health Park in Grand Blanc
  • Hurley Medical Center in Flint
  • McLaren-Flint
  • Memorial Healthcare in Owosso
  • MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare

Penalized hospitals lost one-percent of Medicare payments for the year. The federal government has cut payments to 769 hospitals nationwide.

Estimated losses among larger hospitals is expected to exceed $1 million. 

Read the full press release here: 

