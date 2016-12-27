27 Michigan hospitals cited after patients get infections

A new report shows more than two dozen Michigan hospitals have been penalized for hospital acquired infections, including five in Mid-Michigan.

The report from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services looks to hold hospitals responsible for infections and the spread of antibiotic-resistant germs.

Among the 27 hospitals in the state penalized includes five from Mid-Michigan:

Genesys Regional Medical Center – Health Park in Grand Blanc

Hurley Medical Center in Flint

McLaren-Flint

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso

MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare

Penalized hospitals lost one-percent of Medicare payments for the year. The federal government has cut payments to 769 hospitals nationwide.

Estimated losses among larger hospitals is expected to exceed $1 million.

