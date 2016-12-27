Substitute teacher shortage challenges Michigan schools - WNEM TV 5

Schools in Michigan are struggling to cope when teachers are absent because of an increasing shortage of substitute teachers in the state.

Macomb Intermediate School District chief academic officer Judy Pritchett told the Detroit Free Press that the shortage is "a symptom of a much bigger problem" and that it reflects a decline in the number of people pursuing teaching as a full-time career.

Wayne-Westland district Superintendent Michele Harmala says the state must look at why students aren't going into education.

EDUStaff, a company that provides staffing, including substitute teachers, to more than 300 school districts statewide, has put up about 40 billboards on Michigan highways, hoping to lure potential teachers into subbing.

