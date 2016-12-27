Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan cars investigated for brake issue

The U.S. government is investigating some Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars because the brake pedal may lose pressure, making it hard for drivers to stop the vehicle.

Three crashes were blamed on the braking issue. NHTSA says it received 141 complaints, with some saying that their car stopped past red lights leaving them in the middle of flowing traffic.

The investigation covers Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars with model years 2007 to 2009. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that there are about 475,000 of those vehicles.

NHTSA says the brake pedal can go soft when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces.

The maker of both cars, Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford Motor Co., says it will cooperate with the investigation

