Annual drunk driving report shows deadly problem in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Annual drunk driving report shows deadly problem in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A new report ranks three Mid-Michigan counties among the counties with the most fatal drunk driving crashes in the state this year.

The study shows Saginaw, Genesee and Bay Counties are ranked among the top 10 counties in Michigan. Saginaw had 10 alcohol-involved deadly crashes, Genesee County had nine and Bay County had seven.

The statewide average is three fatal crashes.

The data comes from the Michigan State Police’s annual Drunk Driving Audit reports. The report also showed Genesee and Saginaw County were ranked above the statewide average for personal injury and property damage crashes involving alcohol.

Saginaw had 200 crashes and Genesee County had 349. The statewide average is 115.

State police report approximately 38.7 percent of deadly crashes in the state involve alcohol and/or drugs.

Read more about the report here: 

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:44:12 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.