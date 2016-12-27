Annual drunk driving report shows deadly problem in Mid-Michigan

A new report ranks three Mid-Michigan counties among the counties with the most fatal drunk driving crashes in the state this year.

The study shows Saginaw, Genesee and Bay Counties are ranked among the top 10 counties in Michigan. Saginaw had 10 alcohol-involved deadly crashes, Genesee County had nine and Bay County had seven.

The statewide average is three fatal crashes.

The data comes from the Michigan State Police’s annual Drunk Driving Audit reports. The report also showed Genesee and Saginaw County were ranked above the statewide average for personal injury and property damage crashes involving alcohol.

Saginaw had 200 crashes and Genesee County had 349. The statewide average is 115.

State police report approximately 38.7 percent of deadly crashes in the state involve alcohol and/or drugs.

Read more about the report here:

