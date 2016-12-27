62-year-old man dies in holiday weekend crash

A 62-year-old man died in a crash over the holiday weekend.

Donald Rethman, of Munger, was driving on E. Brown Road, just east of S. Farley Road in Merritt Township, when he got his vehicle stuck on the side of the road on Friday. It happened shortly before 10 p.m.

Rethman must have tried to rock the vehicle free, causing the vehicle to slide into the ditch and overturn, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inclement weather is believed to have been the factor in the crash.

