Minimum wage increases at start of new year

When the calendar flips to 2017 millions of workers across the country will get a raise.

Michigan is among the many states who will see a bump in minimum wage with the new year. The wage will go from $8.50 an hour to $8.90.

Mike Bringer, owner of the Bringer Inn, said the wage increase hurts his bottom line. He employs a few people that work minimum wage jobs.

He said he doesn't think the pay increase is necessarily a bad thing, but it will affect more than what goes into his workers' paychecks.

"For each dollar that we pay an employee extra, our workman's comp insurance goes up that same dollar," Bringer said.

He said he will have to raise his prices as a result of the increase.

"I would say 10 to 15 cents an item," Bringer said.

However, he said he will do everything he can to keep his menu affordable. Bringer said many of his customers live on a fixed income. The last thing he wants to do is price them out.

"I don't agree with the whole idea that the government should mandate what I pay, but I'm in business. I knew what this was when I went into business, so you just deal with it," Bringer said.

