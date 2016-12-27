Mid-Michigan company offers free rides on New Year's Eve

A Michigan business wants to fight drunken driving on New Year's Eve by offering free rides home.

The company will pay up to $35 in cab or Uber fare as part of the Safe Ride Home initiative in Genesee County.

Residents will take their ride and then email a copy of their receipt and their driver's license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com for reimbursement.

The offer is valid for residents 21 and older. It is good from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.

