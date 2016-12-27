Flint business booming despite water crisis - WNEM TV 5

Flint business booming despite water crisis

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Samaia Hernandez
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (AP) -

In the midst of the drama surrounding the ongoing water crisis, small glimmers of hope continue to rise out of a community emerging from an uncertain future.

A local grocery store is growing its own produce in Mid-Michigan and celebrating its one year anniversary of providing fresh food to residents who need it most.

"You know a Michigan grocery store is something I think people have been looking for for a while to support the local economy. So we're doing that," said Franklin Pleasant, owner of the Local Grocer.

The products sold at the store were made in Michigan. It's a niche that has helped set them apart in a community plagued by a national water crisis. The owners said they are in the flagship store to stay.

Nearly five years ago Erin Caudell and Pleasant started a farm in Beecher on a plot of land purchased from Genesee County.

"There's literally blood, sweat and tears into building that farm. But building the business through the farmers' market and building our customer base and getting customers to realize that we are growing the food that they were eating, and talking to customers has really led to this here," Caudell said.

They said everything they do is focused on reinvesting in the community and it is paying off.

"We've been getting a lot of support from the community. Folks have really been jumping behind us, coming to see what we have to offer," Pleasant said.

What they're doing is not unique to Michigan. It can be considered part of a local food movement spreading across the country.

"I think Michigan has a really great opportunity because we have such diverse agriculture in this state," Caudell said.

The pair is also looking forward to new businesses that will be joining them on Martin Luther King Avenue. The Flint City Hard Cider Company is looking to set up shop across the street next summer.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Michigan hunters take aim at sandhill cranes, mourning doves

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:08:07 GMT
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >
     If hunters have their way, a long-legged wetlands bird and an oft-spotted gray dove in southern Michigan could become the latest game species in the state.    The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed two measures at its annual convention earlier this month to seek sandhill crane and mourning dove hunting seasons in Michigan.    Department of Natural Resources waterfowl specialist Barbara Avers says officials are discussing...More >

  • Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Dad pretends to be daughter to catch man allegedly sexting daughter

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

    Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.

    More >

  • Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:44:12 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >

    Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.