Local film to premiere in LA

The bright lights of Hollywood are thousands of miles away, but one local teenager will be basking in them next week.

Addisyn Wallace will soon be on her way to the premiere of an independent horror film she is in.

"And I was like, oh my gosh. I was like, I'm so scared because I've never really like acted a ton before," Wallace said.

The 16-year-old is excited to get her first taste of the limelight after spending the summer of 2015 filming a horror film called "Pitchfork." She plays the role of the little sister.

"Jenny is a farmer girl. She's 12-years-old. Jenny's always super strong and independent, mostly on her own," Wallace said.

The film was shot in Clare and directed by Michigan native Glenn Douglas Packard. It was then picked up by a nationwide distribution company.

"Pitchfork" is Wallace's first professional film and she was actually the youngest actress on set. Her parents were so thrilled they surprised her with tickets to Hollywood to watch the premiere herself.

"And then I opened it and it said, 'Pitchfork premiere in Los Angeles, you're going.' I was like ahhh! My mom was like, 'You fly out Jan. 6.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' Because that's my dream to go to California and I finally got to go. I'm so excited," Wallace said.

She said she is beyond thankful for the experience and hopes the role helps her realize her dream of becoming a performer.

"I just loved all of the knowledge that everybody gave to me," Wallace said.

