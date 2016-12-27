Gas prices to increase across the state

The price of gas is about to increase. AAA is reporting the national average for a gallon of gas is about $2.29.

In Mid-Michigan prices are hovering in the $2.35 range. Next year the price will increase more because of a deal intended to pay for road repairs.

A deal that is supposed to pump $1.2 billion into Michigan's transportation infrastructure has Genesee County residents upset. They said they are already paying enough.

"It's getting out of hand. All the money that we supposedly had before they were supposed to be fixing roads and they just keep raising taxes. It doesn't seem to do any good," said Dewey Patrick, motorist.

Come Jan. 1 fuel taxes and vehicle registration costs are going up as part of a spending plan aimed at pumping $1.2 billion a year into Michigan's transportation infrastructure.

The price of diesel and gas tax will both increase 26.3 cents per gallon. Vehicle registration costs will rise 20 percent for cars and trucks. Those increases could cost the average consumer about $60 extra per year.

"What about the people who can't afford what they have to pay now? It's hard enough for some people," said Barbara Woznicki, motorist.

Some drivers said this is not the right way to go about fixing Michigan's roads and freeways.

"These roads have been crumbling for years and where has the money gone? I mean, they haven't fixed the roads yet. I just think it's more money for them to waste," Woznicki said.

