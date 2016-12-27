Gas prices to increase across the state

Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.More >
Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan.More >
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >
Police have identified a woman after her body was found in a local river.More >
Ok, we know that headline probably sent you through a rush of emotions. Sad for the dog, knowing she was scared being all alone. Happy that the family was reunited with the pup. And relief knowing that this story has a happy ending.More >
Due to recent flooding, Midland is moving its annual fireworks show. Instead of the normal Chippewassee Park location, fireworks will now be launched from the former 4D manufacturing site, across the Tittabawassee River from the Dow Diamond.More >
