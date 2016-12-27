Donations pour in for infant hurt in wrong-way crash

An elderly man and an infant boy were critically hurt after a vehicle crash in Bay County that killed two others.

The wrong-way collision happened about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 on I-75 at US-23.

Investigators said a silver Chevrolet Impala driven by 38-year-old Jessica Ann Leitner, of Bay City, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75. She struck a white Buick four door occupied by two adults, Michigan State Police said.

Leitner was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 4-month-old son Jordan was taken to Hurley Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to police. State police investigators said the baby boy was not restrained in a car seat.

The driver of the Buick, 83-year-old George Raymond Garske, of Saginaw, was taken to a local hospital. He was also listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Garske's daughter, 54-year-old Ann Lynn Garske, of Saginaw, was a passenger in his vehicle. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the Impala was traveling south on the interstate when the vehicle suddenly did a U-turn, officials said. The Impala then headed north in the southbound lanes.

Investigators don't know what caused Leitner to turn her car around and drive toward oncoming traffic.

Police said several other cars avoided a collision before the crash happened.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for medical costs for Jordan. The account says Jordan suffered a head injury and several broken bones in the crash.

To donate, click here.

