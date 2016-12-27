Police release age-progression images of 3 missing boys - WNEM TV 5

Police release age-progression images of 3 missing boys

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan State Police have released age-progression images of three brothers who vanished during the 2010 Thanksgiving holiday.

The images released last week were created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and depict how brothers Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton might appear today.

State Police Detective-Sgt. Jeremy Brewer says the agency is committed to investigating all leads in hopes of someday finding the brothers.

Tanner Skelton was 5, and his brothers Alexander and Andrew were 7 and 9, respectively, when they were last seen at their father's home in Morenci near the Michigan-Ohio border. They were to be returned to their mother, Tanya Zuvers.

John Skelton is serving 10 to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to unlawful imprisonment. He maintains he didn't harm his sons.

Copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

