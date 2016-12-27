Family seeks answers on anniversary of cousin's death

Paul Gregory Hayward was killed a year ago after moving to the south.

The Mid-Michigan native's family is yearning for closure. Tuesday marked the anniversary of his death.

"He's a wonderful person. He's funny. I miss everything about him," said Crystal Yenglin, Hayward's cousin.

Hayward, best known as J-R, grew up in Bay City.

His body was found along a highway in Hickman County, Tennessee on Dec. 27, 2015. It was two days before his 32 birthday.

The case is still open and authorities are still investigating.

Yenglin said she remembers the electrician and father of two as a man full of life, but she can't shake the constant reminder that his killer could be right around the corner.

"I can't believe that somebody could be such a wonderful person, that they could be treated so horribly towards the end of their life and then for there to be no justice is heart wrenching," she said.

