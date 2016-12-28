Some residents skeptical of Flint water PSA

The city of Flint is telling residents “bottoms up!”

Officials want to encourage people to drink water from the tap, so they’re using ads to try and persuade skeptical residents. Some find the idea a little hard to swallow.

"I'm Mayor Karen Weaver. I recently started phase three of the Fast Start Program designed to get the lead out of Flint,” the PSA said.

In the city of Flint’s "Fast Track" announcement, Mayor Weaver said the goal was to replace a thousand lead-tainted service lines by the end of this year and then thousands more in 2017.

That part sounded great to resident Kenyatta Brown.

"Flint residents must have an active water account and sign a consent form before work can begin,” the PSA goes on to say.

Brown said he doesn’t like the idea of having an active account if that means people have to pay back bills for tainted water.

"It's like paying for some food that made you sick,” he said.

The PSA goes on to say Flint's water quality continues to improve. Testing now shows that it is now comparable to water systems throughout the country.

In the Help for Flint public service announcement, the city wants residents to know the water is safe and that running clean water from the Great Lakes Water Authority through bad pipes as long as your faucets have filters is a good thing, even the governor backs the cause.

"In fact, you could help Flint more by using filtered water. It actually would help heal the system and help other residents in Flint by using the water more. The more the water circulates, the more it's used, the better off it is for everyone,” Gov. Snyder said in an interview with TV5.

Brown said there’s more to just turning on the faucet.

"The thing that was taken away from us was our peace of mind. Every time you turn on the water, you're thinking you know, what if. Anytime you wash your hands, anytime you take a shower, you're thinking, what if,” he said.

