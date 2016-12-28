Beekeeper offers reward in vandalism case

A beekeeper is offering a reward to help find and convict the person who knocked over five beehive boxes.

It happened Thursday, Dec. 22 in Wells Township.

Investigators said someone intentionally knocked over the bee containers in the owner's field, causing over $1,000 in damage. Some of the bees were killed and the honey was possible contaminated.

The owner is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Pierce at 989-673-8161 ex. 2229.

