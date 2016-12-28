Mid-Michigan man wanted on parole violations

Police need your help locating a Mid-Michigan man wanted for parole violations.

The Pinconning Police Department and Michigan State Police are searching for 41-year-old David Matthew Payne.

Payne is described as 5’7” tall and approximately 155 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Payne is wanted on parole violations with a statewide pickup.

He has known whereabouts in the Pinconning and surrounding areas.

If you know where he is, call Sgt. Terry Spencer at 989-879-4270 or Michigan State Police at 989-495-5555.

