Owner: Barn fire destroys $20k worth of tools

A barn was destroyed by fire overnight in Tuscola County.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded quickly to the area of Fulmer Road, near Birch Run Road a just west of M-15, about 11 p.m. Tuesday night after a passerby called 911 to report the smell of smoke.

Deputy Spencer Coleman found a barn on fire and called the fire department.

The barn was a total loss, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the nearby house.

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said.

The owner of the barn told TV5 they lost about $20,000 worth of tools for their home improvement business in the fire.

