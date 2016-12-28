Hunters have until Saturday to apply for Pure Michigan Hunt

Michigan hunters have until Saturday to apply to win one of three prized state hunting packages.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources randomly selects three winners every year for the Pure Michigan Hunt. The hunt includes licenses for elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, anterless deer and a first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Winners also receive prizes like crossbows, rifles, guided hunts and cameras.

Applications cost $5 and are available online or where hunting licenses are sold. There's no limit to the number of applications that can be purchased.

Non-residents can enter too but they won't receive the elk license because elk hunting is limited to Michigan residents only.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.