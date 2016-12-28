Tech students host free computer help event

Every year millions have their identity or personal information stolen online.

Some college students are offering to use their knowledge to help protect residents' computers.

"Who better to protect a computer system then someone who knows how to break in," said Doug Witten, program director of Baker College's Cyber Defense Team.

Witten knows every day hackers are constantly trying to steal private information off personal computers. His cyber defense team tries to use that same knowledge of technology to protect computers.

"The cyber defense programs are part of our college of information technology and I believe these programs are very important because in the job market there's a gigantic demand and need for people with technical expertise," said Jason Young, director of academic affairs for Baker College in Flint.

Everything the students do is hands on. That's why they are hosting an event and inviting the community to bring in their technological problems.

The event is on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's a challenge for the students to get whatever computer someone has. Tell us your problem, let us figure it out," Witten said.

The free fix it event is geared toward those who aren't necessarily tech savvy.

Club member Jacob Whitener said he is even the go-to tech guy for his family.

"Whenever the grandparents need something I'm usually called in the next day," Whitener said.

The state champion team said they want to share their talent with the community, covering everything from virus protection to installing new software.

