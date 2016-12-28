Tenant claims she has been without heat for months

A local renter said her furnace is out of commission and her landlord has been giving her the runaround.

She said she has been depending on her oven for warmth.

My landlord hasn't fixed my heater. My heater has been out since September," said Lalesha Boose, tenant.

Boose believes her landlord has left her out in the cold. She said the furnace on the rented property hasn't worked in months.

"I have to use my oven. I've been using my oven since this month, last month, the month before and no progress has been done," Boose said.

TV5 reached out to Boose's landlord to ask the tough questions.

"I've had furnace individuals out there numerous times. They get there and the furnace seems to be working then sometimes it doesn't. I have a technician right now who's looking for a part because he suspects it's something else," the landlord said. "I've been working on it. I continue to work on it. If Lalesha is that uncomfortable and I can't satisfy her needs then she just needs to move."

Boose said she is withholding her rent until the heat returns. She also said she will start looking for a new place to move to.

"Hopefully I can find something in the next week," Boose said.

