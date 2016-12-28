Lake Effect Thursday and Friday

Snow overnight has been largely underwhelming as dry air at the surface kept most of the snow from reaching the ground. Those east of Midland did, mainly in the Thumb, did see light snow. The snow takes a short break in the morning before more snow comes for the afternoon. Find your full forecast below.

Overnight:

A few light snow showers last a few more hours, but after the front passes a dry slot will put an end to any snow making for a dry start to Thursday and the morning commute should be clear of snow. Of course watch for any slick roads as the dusting we saw overnight could make for a few slippery spots. If you're not seeing any flakes you'll see clouds all night.

Temperatures for the Thursday morning commute will be in the lower 30s, but breezy westerly winds will make it feel more like the 20s, so as usual bundle up.

Thursday & Friday:

While the morning will be dry, the afternoon will not. as winds shift behind the from they will come in from the west northwest opening up the door for lake effect. Expect scattered light snow showers off and on throughout the day with minor accumulations. Overall snow accumulation should be minimal. Most locations should expect an inch or less. Winds will remain on the gusty side, with sustained winds Thursday of 10 to 25 from the west. Temps will remain cool, with highs in the lower and middle 30s.

A few flurries from Thursday's lake effect will stick around for the first half of Friday. Some light snow early in the morning before dry air makes a brief stay Friday evening.

Highs both days in the lower 30s.

Saturday (New Year's Eve) :

New Year's Eve will bring with it another chances for snow. Expect mostly cloudy skies to end 2016 and the chance for some light snowfall for some. Those north of the Tri-Cities will see some snow as a clipper moves over the straits. Accumulations are looking to be minimal as of this time. Those south of Saginaw are unlikely to see any snow at all. Temps will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 30s for highs.

Sunday (New Year's Day):

As 2017 kicks off, we do so on a dry note. Expect partly cloudy skies and cool temps, with an afternoon high reaching the lower 30s.

