Police: Mother shot putting children in car

A mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot while putting her children in the car.

Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police were called Thursday morning at about 1:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Schofield in Saginaw for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said a 28-year-old woman was putting her children in the car when someone started shooting from a vehicle. The woman was hit in the shoulder and arm.

The children were not hurt.

The vehicle was hit by at least a dozen bullets, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where her condition is unknown.

