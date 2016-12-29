Police release identity of hit-run victim - WNEM TV 5

Police release identity of hit-run victim

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run death in Mid-Michigan.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Detroit Street near West Cass Avenue in Mt. Morris Township.

Investigators tell TV5 the victim is 40 year old Joe Willie Thompson III of Mt.Morris Township.

Police say Thompson was walking north on Detroit Street when he was struck.

Investigators are looking for a full size black pickup truck that should have front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt.Morris Township Police at 810 785 1311. 

