Mid-Michigan cab company closing after 142 years

A Mid-Michigan cab company with a long and storied history will soon disappear.

The Yellow Taxi Checker Cab company in Saginaw is closing its doors this new year after more than 142 years in business.

“The business started in 1874 with horses and buggies. My great grandfather came into the business in 1891 and since then it’s been owned by some member of the Topham family. I am the fourth generation and the last,” said Tom Topham, president of the company.

Four generations and one long tradition is coming to an end for Topham.

“My brother and cousin and I have been here our whole lives and we are ready to retire,” he said.

Their retirement is happening now for a couple reason.

“Business is way down, insurance is way up and it’s been very hard to get good help lately too,” Topham said.

Topham also said the next generation of the family isn't interested in running the business. While he's looking forward to a new chapter is his life, he said his heart is heavy when thinking about closing those doors for the very last time.

“It's kinda sad. We've been a part of Saginaw so long, and I've really enjoyed working with my family,” Topham said.

As 2017 will look very different for this business owner, he said he won't forget the memories he's made driving the streets of Saginaw.

“The experience - it's a funny experience really. You're dealing with the general public and sometimes it can be quite stressful but it’s been fun. It’s been a good time. I don’t think I’d change it,” Topham said.

If you want one last ride, make sure to call on January 2nd before midnight.

