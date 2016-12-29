Hatch Watch: Cam streaming bald eagle births

Thousands of people are watching and waiting for two eaglets to hatch.

A camera is live streaming the eagle's nest in North Fort Myers, Florida where two American Bald Eagles named Harriet and M-15 are waiting for the arrivals of their little ones.

The camera was launched in October 2012 when more than 16-million viewers watched as eagles Ozzie and Harriet raised their two eaglets.

Watch here:

