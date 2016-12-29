Under 21? You can't buy cigarettes in Ann Arbor on Jan. 1 - WNEM TV 5

Under 21? You can't buy cigarettes in Ann Arbor on Jan. 1

ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

Ann Arbor will ban the sale of tobacco to anyone under 21, starting Sunday.

Dr. Jessie Kimbrough Marshall, the medical director at Washtenaw County Public Health, says the law "will save lives."

Supporters say the law will prevent early tobacco addiction and make it harder for teens to get cigarettes. Critics say Ann Arbor doesn't need to meddle. They say anyone under 21 who wants tobacco will go to other communities to buy cigarettes.

In August, the Ann Arbor City Council voted 9-2 to raise the age for tobacco sales.

