Law prohibits compensation for fetal tissue from abortions

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has signed legislation that proponents say strengthens a prohibition against receiving compensation for fetal remains obtained through abortions.

The bills OK'd Wednesday bar physicians and their associates from knowingly benefiting financially from or being compensated for an embryo, fetus or neonate.

Majority Republicans proposed the bills after an anti-abortion group released videos it said showed Planned Parenthood illegally selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood has said the videos were heavily edited and has denied seeking any payments beyond permitted cost reimbursements.

Democrats say the conduct prohibited by the legislation is already barred under Michigan law.

The new law does not apply to hospitals, certain researchers and cases of burial or cremation.

Calley signed the bill because Republican Gov. Rick Snyder is vacationing out of state.

