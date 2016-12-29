Law adds part of naturalization test to social studies

When someone migrates to the United Sates, a requirement to becoming a naturalized citizen is passing the naturalization test. Soon, Michigan high school students may have to do the same.

A new state law would require high schools across the state to adjust social studies curriculum to include material covered by the 100 question test. This comes amid nationwide studies showing students struggle with basic civic knowledge.

"We should all be more educated on how the government works,” Carla Hurd said.

Hurd applauds the bill signed into law on Wednesday. It requires public schools to raise their standards when it comes to civics classes.

“We should all know who does what and what happens with the laws when they reach those certain branches. I don't know that everybody knows that,” Hurd said.

The goal of the measure is to make sure high school students know just as much about government as naturalized citizens.

The new standards must be updated by May of 2018. In the meantime, Hurd said she and her children will study up on their civics.

To see what questions are included in the naturalization test, click here.

