Police: Man shot, killed in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Police: Man shot, killed in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. 

Investigators said the shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the area of Casmir and Norman in the city of Saginaw. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 60-year-old man, on the front porch of a home on Geneva. 

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. 

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

There is no information on a suspect at this time. 

This is the 11th homicide of the year for the city of Saginaw, according to police. 

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.