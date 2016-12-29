Police: Man shot, killed in Saginaw

Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the area of Casmir and Norman in the city of Saginaw. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 60-year-old man, on the front porch of a home on Geneva.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This is the 11th homicide of the year for the city of Saginaw, according to police.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.