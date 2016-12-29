Motorist killed in head-on crash with Detroit city bus - WNEM TV 5

Motorist killed in head-on crash with Detroit city bus

DETROIT (AP) -

A motorist has been killed after crashing his vehicle into a Detroit city bus.

The Detroit Free Press and WXYZ-TV report that the crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the city's east side.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that a preliminary investigation shows his vehicle veered into the bus's lane on Gratiot Avenue.

About eight passengers were on the bus. Police say it was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt.

