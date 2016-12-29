Police: Woman arrested for drinking, driving with kids in vehicl - WNEM TV 5

Police: Woman arrested for drinking, driving with kids in vehicle

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
KALKASKA COUNTY, (WNEM) -

A woman is behind bars after police say she was found to be driving drunk with two children in the vehicle. 

Michigan State Police pulled over a speeding vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 28 about 10:40 p.m. in Kalkaska County. 

Investigators said the vehicle was going 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Officers found the 32-year-old female driver from Mancelona was operating while intoxicated with two minor children in the backseat. 

The woman was arrested and a blood test was done at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. 

She was later booked into the Kalkaska jail. 

The two children were turned over to their step-father.

