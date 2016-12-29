Police: Woman arrested for drinking, driving with kids in vehicle

A woman is behind bars after police say she was found to be driving drunk with two children in the vehicle.

Michigan State Police pulled over a speeding vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 28 about 10:40 p.m. in Kalkaska County.

Investigators said the vehicle was going 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Officers found the 32-year-old female driver from Mancelona was operating while intoxicated with two minor children in the backseat.

The woman was arrested and a blood test was done at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.

She was later booked into the Kalkaska jail.

The two children were turned over to their step-father.

