Wind Turbines to be on hold

BAD AXE, MI (WNEM) -

The Huron County Board of Commissioners has approved an ordinance amendment calling for a one year moratorium on new wind turbines.

Thursday's vote was passed 5 to 1 with one commissioner absent.

The moratorium will take effect on January 18th.

It will be effective for one year or until a series of referendums and issues related to the revised master plan for wind energy systems are resolved.

